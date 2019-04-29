TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019

_____

304 FPUS54 KLUB 290940

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

TXZ035-292115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-292115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ021-292115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-292115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ023-292115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ024-292115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ025-292115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ027-292115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ028-292115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ029-292115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ030-292115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ031-292115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-292115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-292115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-292115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ036-292115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-292115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ038-292115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-292115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-292115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-292115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ042-292115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-292115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-292115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

440 AM CDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather