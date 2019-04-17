TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20
percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ026-172130-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 78 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s.
TXZ021-172130-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 20 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ022-172130-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
TXZ023-172130-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ024-172130-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ025-172130-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s.
TXZ027-172130-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ028-172130-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s.
TXZ029-172130-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
TXZ030-172130-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting
to the north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ031-172130-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 25 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ032-172130-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
TXZ033-172130-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming
partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ034-172130-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s.
TXZ036-172130-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ037-172130-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ038-172130-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ039-172130-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to
the north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ040-172130-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ041-172130-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ042-172130-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ043-172130-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ044-172130-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
246 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
