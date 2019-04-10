TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
TXZ035-102145-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the
morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Blowing dust in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around
65 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ026-102145-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to
30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to
25 to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ021-102145-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the
morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around
65 mph becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
55 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
becoming west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ022-102145-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the
morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph shifting to the
northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ023-102145-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the
morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around
60 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ024-102145-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late
morning and early afternoon. Blowing dust late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around
60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ025-102145-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around
60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 40 mph with
gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ027-102145-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the
morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 65 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 55 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ028-102145-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the
morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 65 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
50 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ029-102145-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the
morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 65 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ030-102145-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the
morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ031-102145-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around
65 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ032-102145-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ033-102145-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the
morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
increasing to 40 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 65 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
50 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
TXZ034-102145-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the
morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 65 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny in the morning then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
TXZ036-102145-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the late
morning and early afternoon. Blowing dust late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around
65 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming
west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ037-102145-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around
60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around
60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ038-102145-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming
west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ039-102145-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the
morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Blowing dust in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around
65 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ040-102145-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the
morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Blowing dust in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around
65 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ041-102145-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the
morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Blowing dust in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around
65 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ042-102145-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around
65 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
60 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ043-102145-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows
around 50. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ044-102145-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
