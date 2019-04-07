TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2019

510 FPUS54 KLUB 070820

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

TXZ035-072115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ026-072115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ021-072115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ022-072115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ023-072115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ024-072115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ025-072115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ027-072115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ028-072115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ029-072115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ030-072115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ031-072115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ032-072115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ033-072115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows around

40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ034-072115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ036-072115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ037-072115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ038-072115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ039-072115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ040-072115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ041-072115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ042-072115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ043-072115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ044-072115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

320 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

