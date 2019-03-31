TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2019
695 FPUS54 KLUB 310834
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
TXZ035-312115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles and flurries
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ026-312115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ021-312115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a slight chance of flurries after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ022-312115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of flurries after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ023-312115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of flurries after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ024-312115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of flurries after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ025-312115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of flurries after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ027-312115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of flurries after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ028-312115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of flurries after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ029-312115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of flurries after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ030-312115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of flurries after
midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ031-312115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of flurries after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ032-312115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ033-312115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles and flurries
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ034-312115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles and flurries
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ036-312115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ037-312115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ038-312115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ039-312115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ040-312115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow
showers after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ041-312115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ042-312115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles and flurries
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ043-312115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ044-312115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
334 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
