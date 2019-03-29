TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 28, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny after patchy morning low clouds. Highs
around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows
around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and snow showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows
around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
348 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
