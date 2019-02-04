TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019
_____
338 FPUS54 KLUB 040832
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
TXZ035-042315-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ026-042315-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ021-042315-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 13.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of zero to
22 above zero in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ022-042315-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 13.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ023-042315-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ024-042315-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ025-042315-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ027-042315-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ028-042315-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ029-042315-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ030-042315-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ031-042315-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ032-042315-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ033-042315-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 16.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ034-042315-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ036-042315-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 16.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ037-042315-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ038-042315-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 18.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ039-042315-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ040-042315-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 18.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ041-042315-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ042-042315-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ043-042315-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ044-042315-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
232 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather