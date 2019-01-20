TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ026-211015-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ021-211015-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ022-211015-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ023-211015-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ024-211015-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ025-211015-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ027-211015-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ028-211015-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ029-211015-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ030-211015-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ031-211015-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ032-211015-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ033-211015-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ034-211015-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ036-211015-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ037-211015-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ038-211015-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ039-211015-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ040-211015-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ041-211015-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ042-211015-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ043-211015-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ044-211015-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
230 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
