TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

209 FPUS54 KLUB 190604 AAA

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

TXZ035-191015-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ026-191015-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight, then partly cloudy

before daybreak. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ021-191015-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ022-191015-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight, then mostly clear before

daybreak. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ023-191015-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight, then mostly clear before

daybreak. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ024-191015-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight, then partly cloudy

before daybreak. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ025-191015-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight, then partly cloudy

before daybreak. Lows around 30. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ027-191015-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ028-191015-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ029-191015-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight, then partly cloudy

before daybreak. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ030-191015-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight, then partly cloudy

before daybreak. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ031-191015-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight, then partly cloudy

before daybreak. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ032-191015-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight, then partly cloudy

before daybreak. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ033-191015-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ034-191015-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ036-191015-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight, then partly cloudy

before daybreak. Lows around 30. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ037-191015-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight, then partly cloudy

before daybreak. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ038-191015-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight, then partly cloudy

before daybreak. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ039-191015-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Lows around 30. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ040-191015-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ041-191015-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ042-191015-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy before daybreak. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ043-191015-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy before daybreak. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ044-191015-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

1204 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then partly cloudy before daybreak. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

