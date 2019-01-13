TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

237 FPUS54 KLUB 130950

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

TXZ035-132215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ026-132215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ021-132215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ022-132215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ023-132215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ024-132215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ025-132215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ027-132215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ028-132215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ029-132215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ030-132215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ031-132215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ032-132215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ033-132215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ034-132215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ036-132215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ037-132215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ038-132215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ039-132215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ040-132215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ041-132215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ042-132215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ043-132215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ044-132215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

350 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

