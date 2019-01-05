TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ026-052215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ021-052215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ022-052215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ023-052215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ024-052215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ025-052215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ027-052215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ028-052215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ029-052215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ030-052215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ031-052215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ032-052215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ033-052215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ034-052215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ036-052215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ037-052215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ038-052215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TXZ039-052215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ040-052215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ041-052215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ042-052215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TXZ043-052215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TXZ044-052215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
257 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
