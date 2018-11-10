TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018
_____
896 FPUS54 KLUB 101026
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
TXZ035-102315-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain or snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ026-102315-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then snow and rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ021-102315-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ022-102315-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ023-102315-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Colder. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ024-102315-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain or snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ025-102315-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs 45 to 51. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain or snow in the evening,
then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ027-102315-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ028-102315-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ029-102315-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain or snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ030-102315-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain or snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ031-102315-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain or snow in the evening, then snow
and rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ032-102315-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ033-102315-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain or snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ034-102315-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain or snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ036-102315-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then snow
and rain likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ037-102315-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Snow likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ038-102315-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ039-102315-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ040-102315-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ041-102315-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then snow and rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ042-102315-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Snow likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ043-102315-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ044-102315-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
426 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
