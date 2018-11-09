TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018
_____
920 FPUS54 KLUB 091003
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
TXZ035-092230-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ026-092230-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ021-092230-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ022-092230-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ023-092230-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ024-092230-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ025-092230-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of snow and rain. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ027-092230-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ028-092230-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ029-092230-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ030-092230-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ031-092230-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Snow
likely. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ032-092230-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ033-092230-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ034-092230-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ036-092230-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ037-092230-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ038-092230-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ039-092230-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ040-092230-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ041-092230-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ042-092230-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ043-092230-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow
likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ044-092230-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
403 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather