TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ026-310915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ021-310915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ022-310915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ023-310915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ024-310915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ025-310915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ027-310915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ028-310915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ029-310915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ030-310915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ031-310915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ032-310915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ033-310915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ034-310915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ036-310915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ037-310915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ038-310915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ039-310915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ040-310915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ041-310915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ042-310915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ043-310915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ044-310915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
331 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
