TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
_____
278 FPUS54 KLUB 211826
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
TXZ035-212115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ026-212115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ021-212115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ022-212115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ023-212115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ024-212115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ025-212115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ027-212115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ028-212115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ029-212115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ030-212115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ031-212115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ032-212115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ033-212115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ034-212115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ036-212115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ037-212115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ038-212115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ039-212115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ040-212115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ041-212115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ042-212115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ043-212115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ044-212115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather