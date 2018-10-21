TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

TXZ035-212115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ026-212115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-212115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ022-212115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ023-212115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ024-212115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ025-212115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ027-212115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ028-212115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ029-212115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ030-212115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ031-212115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-212115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ033-212115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ034-212115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ036-212115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ037-212115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-212115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ039-212115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ040-212115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ041-212115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ042-212115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ043-212115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ044-212115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

126 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkles. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

