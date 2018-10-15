TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ026-160915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ021-160915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ022-160915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ023-160915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ024-160915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ025-160915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ027-160915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ028-160915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ029-160915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ030-160915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ031-160915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ032-160915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ033-160915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ034-160915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ036-160915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ037-160915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ038-160915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ039-160915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ040-160915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ041-160915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ042-160915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ043-160915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ044-160915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
