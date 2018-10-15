TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018

788 FPUS54 KLUB 151957

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

TXZ035-160915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ026-160915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ021-160915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-160915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ023-160915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ024-160915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ025-160915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ027-160915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ028-160915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ029-160915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ030-160915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ031-160915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ032-160915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ033-160915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ034-160915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ036-160915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ037-160915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ038-160915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ039-160915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ040-160915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ041-160915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ042-160915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ043-160915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-160915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

257 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

