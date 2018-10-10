TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

470 FPUS54 KLUB 102035

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

TXZ035-110915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-110915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-110915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-110915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-110915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ024-110915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-110915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ027-110915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-110915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-110915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ030-110915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-110915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ032-110915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-110915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-110915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-110915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-110915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-110915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ039-110915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-110915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-110915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ042-110915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-110915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ044-110915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

335 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

