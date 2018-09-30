TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

TXZ035-011000-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ026-011000-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ021-011000-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ022-011000-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ023-011000-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ024-011000-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ025-011000-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ027-011000-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ028-011000-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ029-011000-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ030-011000-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ031-011000-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ032-011000-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ033-011000-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ034-011000-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ036-011000-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ037-011000-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ038-011000-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ039-011000-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ040-011000-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog before daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ041-011000-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ042-011000-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ043-011000-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ044-011000-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

248 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

