TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018
033 FPUS54 KLUB 081936
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
TXZ035-090915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ026-090915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ021-090915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ022-090915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ023-090915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ024-090915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ025-090915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ027-090915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ028-090915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ029-090915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ030-090915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ031-090915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ032-090915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ033-090915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ034-090915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ036-090915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ037-090915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ038-090915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ039-090915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ040-090915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ041-090915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ042-090915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ043-090915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ044-090915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
236 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
