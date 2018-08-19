TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

TXZ035-192115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-192115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ021-192115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-192115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-192115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ024-192115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ025-192115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ027-192115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ028-192115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-192115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-192115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ031-192115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ032-192115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ033-192115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-192115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-192115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ037-192115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ038-192115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ039-192115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-192115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ041-192115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ042-192115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-192115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ044-192115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

310 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

