TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

TXZ035-130915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ026-130915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ021-130915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ022-130915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ023-130915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ024-130915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ025-130915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ027-130915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ028-130915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ029-130915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ030-130915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ031-130915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ032-130915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ033-130915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ034-130915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ036-130915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ037-130915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ038-130915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ039-130915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ040-130915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ041-130915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ042-130915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ043-130915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ044-130915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

248 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

