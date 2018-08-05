TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

514 FPUS54 KLUB 050745

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

TXZ035-052115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-052115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-052115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-052115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-052115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-052115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-052115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ027-052115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-052115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-052115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-052115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-052115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-052115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-052115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-052115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-052115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-052115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-052115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ039-052115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ040-052115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-052115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-052115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-052115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-052115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

245 AM CDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather