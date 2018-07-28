TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018

037 FPUS54 KLUB 281103

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

TXZ035-282115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-282115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 100.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to

the south. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ021-282115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-282115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-282115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-282115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy before daybreak then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-282115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 100.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before daybreak.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-282115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-282115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance

of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-282115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-282115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-282115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy before daybreak then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-282115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy before daybreak then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 101.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the southwest. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ033-282115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming sunny late in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-282115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-282115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-282115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-282115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs around 101. South winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-282115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-282115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-282115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-282115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-282115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs around 100. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-282115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Highs around 101. South winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

