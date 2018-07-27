TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

476 FPUS54 KLUB 271247

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

TXZ035-272115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-272115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ021-272115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ022-272115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-272115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-272115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-272115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-272115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-272115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-272115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-272115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-272115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-272115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ033-272115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-272115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-272115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-272115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-272115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-272115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-272115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-272115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-272115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-272115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-272115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

