TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
476 FPUS54 KLUB 271247
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
TXZ035-272115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-272115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ021-272115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ022-272115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ023-272115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-272115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ025-272115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ027-272115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ028-272115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ029-272115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-272115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ031-272115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ032-272115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ033-272115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ034-272115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ036-272115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-272115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ038-272115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ039-272115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ040-272115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-272115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-272115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ043-272115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ044-272115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
747 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather