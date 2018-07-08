TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
TXZ035-090915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ026-090915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly sunny the rest of this
afternoon then becoming mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms the
rest of this afternoon. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ021-090915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny the rest of this
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms the
rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ022-090915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ023-090915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ024-090915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ025-090915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly sunny the rest of this
afternoon then becoming mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms the
rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ027-090915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening
then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms the rest of
this afternoon. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ028-090915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening
then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms the rest of
this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ029-090915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening
then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms the rest of
this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ030-090915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ031-090915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ032-090915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ033-090915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ034-090915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ036-090915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ037-090915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny the rest of this
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms
the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ038-090915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ039-090915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ040-090915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ041-090915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ042-090915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered
thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ043-090915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening
then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms the rest of
this afternoon. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ044-090915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening
then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms the rest of
this afternoon. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
