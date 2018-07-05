TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

644 FPUS54 KLUB 050801

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

TXZ035-052130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs 88 to 93.

TXZ026-052130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ021-052130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ022-052130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ023-052130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ024-052130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ025-052130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ027-052130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-052130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-052130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ030-052130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ031-052130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ032-052130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ033-052130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-052130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036-052130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-052130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs 91 to 96.

TXZ038-052130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs 94 to 99.

TXZ039-052130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-052130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ041-052130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042-052130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ043-052130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ044-052130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

301 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

