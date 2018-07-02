TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

_____

617 FPUS54 KLUB 021125

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

TXZ035-022115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-022115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs 95 to 102.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-022115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-022115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-022115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-022115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-022115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 94 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-022115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-022115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-022115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-022115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-022115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 93 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-022115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs 94 to 102.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-022115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-022115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-022115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-022115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 93 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-022115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs 95 to 102.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-022115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-022115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-022115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-022115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-022115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs 95 to 102.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-022115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

625 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs 95 to 102.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather