TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

083 FPUS54 KLUB 250821

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

TXZ035-252115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak. Areas of blowing dust before daybreak. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ026-252115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ021-252115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms before daybreak. Patchy blowing dust before

daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ022-252115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Patchy

blowing dust before daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ023-252115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Patchy blowing dust before daybreak. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the east

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ024-252115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Patchy blowing dust before daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ025-252115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be

severe before daybreak. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027-252115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Areas of blowing dust before daybreak. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-252115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Areas of

blowing dust before daybreak. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ029-252115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak. Areas of blowing dust before daybreak. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ030-252115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak. Areas of blowing dust before daybreak. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ031-252115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ032-252115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ033-252115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny then becoming sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust before

daybreak. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ034-252115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak. Patchy blowing dust before daybreak. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ036-252115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak. Areas of blowing dust before daybreak. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ037-252115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy then becoming partly sunny early

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ038-252115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ039-252115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy blowing dust before daybreak. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ040-252115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust before

daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ041-252115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy then becoming partly sunny early

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ042-252115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust before

daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming east 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ043-252115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust before

daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming east 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ044-252115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

321 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy before daybreak then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

