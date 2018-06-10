TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018

969 FPUS54 KLUB 101950

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

TXZ035-110945-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ026-110945-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-110945-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy the rest of this

afternoon then clearing. Isolated thunderstorms the rest of this

afternoon. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-110945-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy the rest of this

afternoon then clearing. Scattered thunderstorms the rest of this

afternoon, then isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-110945-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-110945-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-110945-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-110945-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy the rest of this

afternoon then clearing. Scattered thunderstorms the rest of this

afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-110945-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-110945-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-110945-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ031-110945-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ032-110945-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-110945-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy the rest of this

afternoon then clearing. Scattered thunderstorms the rest of this

afternoon, then isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-110945-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ036-110945-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows around

70. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-110945-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-110945-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms the rest of

this afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ039-110945-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-110945-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-110945-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-110945-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-110945-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-110945-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

250 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly

cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then scattered

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

