TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

_____

759 FPUS54 KLUB 090604

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

TXZ035-100615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ026-100615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ021-100615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with widespread thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ022-100615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with widespread thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ023-100615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ024-100615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ025-100615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ027-100615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Lows 62 to 67. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ028-100615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ029-100615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ030-100615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ031-100615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ032-100615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ033-100615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ034-100615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ036-100615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ037-100615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ038-100615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ039-100615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ040-100615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ041-100615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ042-100615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ043-100615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

TXZ044-100615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.

$$

_____

