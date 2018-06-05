TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 5, 2018

215 FPUS54 KLUB 052118 AAA

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

TXZ035-060915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ026-060915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ021-060915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ022-060915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ023-060915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ024-060915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly

cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance

of thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ025-060915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly

cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance

of thunderstorms through the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027-060915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-060915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Sunny the rest of this afternoon

then becoming mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms the rest of

this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-060915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ030-060915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ031-060915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly

cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ032-060915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly

cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ033-060915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-060915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Sunny the rest of this afternoon

then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036-060915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-060915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly

cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ038-060915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly

cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ039-060915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-060915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Sunny the rest of this afternoon

then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ041-060915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Sunny the rest of this afternoon

then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042-060915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated

thunderstorms through the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ043-060915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ044-060915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

418 PM CDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly

cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

