TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:34 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018
LUBZFPLUB
FPUS54 KLUB 010309
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
TXZ035-010915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ026-010915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ021-010915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ022-010915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ023-010915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ024-010915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms late in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ025-010915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms
late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ027-010915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ028-010915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ029-010915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the late evening and
early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ030-010915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ031-010915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms
late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ032-010915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ033-010915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ034-010915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the late evening and
early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ036-010915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ037-010915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ038-010915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ039-010915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ040-010915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ041-010915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ042-010915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 57 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ043-010915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ044-010915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
1009 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
