Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
TXZ035-292130-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and large hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ026-292130-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to south around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ021-292130-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ022-292130-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ023-292130-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ024-292130-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ025-292130-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to south
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ027-292130-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ028-292130-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ029-292130-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ030-292130-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and large hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ031-292130-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ032-292130-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ033-292130-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ034-292130-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ036-292130-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and large hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ037-292130-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ038-292130-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ039-292130-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ040-292130-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ041-292130-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and large hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ042-292130-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ043-292130-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ044-292130-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
329 AM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
