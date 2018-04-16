TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:10 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018
367 FPUS54 KLUB 162002
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
TXZ035-170915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ026-170915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ021-170915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ022-170915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming
north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ023-170915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows around 40. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ024-170915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing
to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the
northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ025-170915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to
the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ027-170915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ028-170915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows around 40. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ029-170915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing
to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to
the north around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ030-170915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to
35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning
and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ031-170915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to
the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ032-170915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler, clear. Lows around 50. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the
northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows around 50.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ033-170915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ034-170915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to
the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ036-170915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ037-170915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to
the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ038-170915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ039-170915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ040-170915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ041-170915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ042-170915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows around 50.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ043-170915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ044-170915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
