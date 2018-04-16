TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018

_____

367 FPUS54 KLUB 162002

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

TXZ035-170915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ026-170915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-170915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ022-170915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ023-170915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows around 40. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ024-170915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ025-170915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-170915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ028-170915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows around 40. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ029-170915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to

the north around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ030-170915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ031-170915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-170915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler, clear. Lows around 50. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows around 50.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-170915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ034-170915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ036-170915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ037-170915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-170915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ039-170915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ040-170915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ041-170915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ042-170915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows around 50.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ043-170915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ044-170915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

302 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Windy. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast