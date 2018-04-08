TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:18 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
007 FPUS54 KLUB 081911
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
TXZ035-090915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing
dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the
northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
evening, then decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ026-090915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ021-090915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing
dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the evening, then shifting to the southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ022-090915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing
dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming east 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening, then shifting
to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ023-090915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing
dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming east
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening, then
shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ024-090915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy
blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, then shifting to the
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ025-090915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, then shifting to the north
up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ027-090915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing
dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northeast
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening, then
shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ028-090915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing
dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northeast
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening, then
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ029-090915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing
dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northeast
10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening, then
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ030-090915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing
dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph in the evening, then becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ031-090915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening, then shifting to the
north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ032-090915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ033-090915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing
dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northeast
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening, then
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ034-090915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing
dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the
evening, then becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ036-090915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing
dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the evening, then decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ037-090915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 to 25 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ038-090915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ039-090915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing
dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to
30 mph shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph in the evening, then
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ040-090915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing
dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to
30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the evening, then
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ041-090915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy
blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows around 40. West
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the
evening, then decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Patchy blowing dust. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ042-090915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast
15 to 25 mph in the evening, then decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ043-090915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in
the evening, then shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ044-090915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
211 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
