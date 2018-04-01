TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

116 FPUS54 KLUB 010829

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

TXZ035-012115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ026-012115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ021-012115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ022-012115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ023-012115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ024-012115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ025-012115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ027-012115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ028-012115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ029-012115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ030-012115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ031-012115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ032-012115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ033-012115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ034-012115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ036-012115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ037-012115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

TXZ038-012115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ039-012115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ040-012115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ041-012115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ042-012115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ043-012115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ044-012115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

329 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

