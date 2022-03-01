TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

302 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ201-012300-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

302 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ215-012300-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

302 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 82. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ216-012300-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

302 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ259-012300-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

302 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ260-012300-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

302 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ261-012300-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

302 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ262-012300-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

302 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

