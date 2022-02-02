TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers in the evening, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 76.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers in the evening, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers in the evening, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

355 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

