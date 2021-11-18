TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021 _____ 300 FPUS54 KLCH 180949 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 349 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021 TXZ180-182215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 349 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ201-182215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 349 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ215-182215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 349 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog, some dense, in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ216-182215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 349 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Areas of fog, some dense, in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ259-182215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 349 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ260-182215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 349 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ261-182215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 349 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ262-182215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 349 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Areas of fog, some dense, in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$