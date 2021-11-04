TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

249 FPUS54 KLCH 040942

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

442 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

TXZ180-042315-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

442 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ201-042315-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

442 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ215-042315-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

442 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ216-042315-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

442 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ259-042315-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

442 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ260-042315-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

442 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ261-042315-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

442 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ262-042315-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

442 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

