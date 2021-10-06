TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

_____

548 FPUS54 KLCH 060847

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

TXZ180-062230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ201-062230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ215-062230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ216-062230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-062230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ260-062230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ261-062230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ262-062230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather