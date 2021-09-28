TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 27, 2021

_____

924 FPUS54 KLCH 280808

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

308 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

TXZ180-282215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

308 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ201-282215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

308 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ215-282215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

308 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-282215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

308 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-282215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

308 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ260-282215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

308 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ261-282215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

308 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ262-282215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

308 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

50

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather