TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 23, 2021 _____ 684 FPUS54 KLCH 240832 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 332 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021 TXZ180-242300- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 332 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ201-242300- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 332 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ215-242300- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 332 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ216-242300- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 332 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ259-242300- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 332 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ260-242300- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 332 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ261-242300- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 332 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ262-242300- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 332 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ 19 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather