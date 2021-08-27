TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 26, 2021

_____

387 FPUS54 KLCH 271030

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

530 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

TXZ180-272215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

530 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

$$

TXZ201-272215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

530 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

$$

TXZ215-272215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

530 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings

105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

$$

TXZ216-272215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

530 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

$$

TXZ259-272215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

530 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

$$

TXZ260-272215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

530 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-272215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

530 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ262-272215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

530 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

$$

55

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather