TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021 _____ 961 FPUS54 KLCH 240918 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 TXZ180-242245- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ201-242245- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ215-242245- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ216-242245- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ259-242245- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ260-242245- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ261-242245- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ262-242245- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ 13 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather