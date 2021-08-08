TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

349 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

349 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

349 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

349 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

349 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

349 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

349 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

349 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

349 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

