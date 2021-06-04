TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

_____

411 FPUS54 KLCH 040842

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

342 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

TXZ180-042215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

342 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ201-042215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

342 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ215-042215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

342 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ216-042215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

342 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ259-042215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

342 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ260-042215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

342 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-042215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

342 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ262-042215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

342 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

27

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather