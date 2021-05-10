TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021

_____

472 FPUS54 KLCH 100618

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

118 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

TXZ180-110630-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

118 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning.

$$

TXZ201-110630-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

118 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning.

$$

TXZ215-110630-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

118 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning.

$$

TXZ216-110630-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

118 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely and

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning.

$$

TXZ259-110630-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

118 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows 64 to 69.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning.

$$

TXZ260-110630-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

118 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows 63 to 68.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning.

$$

TXZ261-110630-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

118 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning.

$$

TXZ262-110630-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

118 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning.

$$

06

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather