TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

700 FPUS54 KLCH 100924

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

324 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

TXZ180-102215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

324 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill

readings 19 to 29 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill

readings 16 to 26.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill readings 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill

readings 13 to 23 in the morning.

$$

TXZ201-102215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

324 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill readings 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

$$

TXZ215-102215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

324 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill

readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

$$

TXZ216-102215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

324 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill readings 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

$$

TXZ259-102215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

324 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then rain and light freezing rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill readings 17 to 27.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill readings 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill

readings 16 to 26 in the morning.

$$

TXZ260-102215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

324 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill

readings 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings 16 to 26.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and light sleet

likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill readings 15 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and

snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill readings 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

$$

TXZ261-102215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

324 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds becoming north up to 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

$$

TXZ262-102215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

324 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain, light freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

$$

