TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

741 FPUS54 KLCH 160900

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

300 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

TXZ180-162315-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

300 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ201-162315-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

300 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ215-162315-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

300 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ216-162315-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

300 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ259-162315-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

300 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ260-162315-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

300 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ261-162315-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

300 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ262-162315-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

300 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

